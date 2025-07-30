Iron Maiden mourns death of original singer: 'We are deeply saddened'

Iron Maiden has shared a statement mourning the death of the band's original singer, Paul Mario Day.

"We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden's first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away," the metal icons write in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul's family and friends."

"Paul was a lovely person and good mate," the post continues. "Rest in peace Paul."

Day was in Maiden for a year before being replaced by Dennis Wilcock, who was then replaced by Paul Di'Anno. Current Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson joined in 1981.

Day's death was announced Tuesday by the band Sweet, with whom he played for a stint in the '80s.

