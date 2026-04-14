Iron Maiden manager shares statement on Rock Hall induction: 'It's always nice to be recognised and honoured'

Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris of Iron Maiden perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood has issued a statement on the metal icons' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class.

"We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees," Smallwood says. "Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!"

"It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond," the statement continues. "We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now! See you all, somewhere on tour."

Maiden is being inducted into the Rock Hall on their third nomination, and in the past, the band members haven't been overly excited about the prospect of getting in. Frontman Bruce Dickinson said in a 2023 interview, "I don't want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! Because we're not dead yet!"

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. It will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

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