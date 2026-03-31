Iron Maiden adds former frontman Blaze Bayley and more to EddFest

Heavy metal vocalist Blaze Bayley performing live on stage at the 2013 Hard Rock Hell festival in Pwllheli, Wales, on November 30, 2013. (Photo by Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images)

Iron Maiden has announced some additions to EddFest, their 50th anniversary celebration, happening July 10-11 at Knebworth Park in Knebworth, England.

The rockers revealed that Blaze Bayley, who replaced frontman Bruce Dickinson in Iron Maiden from 1994 to 1999 and appeared on their albums The X Factor and Virtual XI, will headline the Maidenville stage during the Friday, July 10, festivities.

They’ve also added Maiden bassist Steve Harris’ early band Gypsy’s Kiss to Friday's bill. Harris formed Gypsy's Kiss in 1974 with singer/guitarist David Smith. He went on to form Maiden in 1975.

“Having the opportunity to put together our very own festival at Knebworth, and celebrate 50 years of Iron Maiden, has given me a chance to bring together friends past and present and create a really special weekend for the fans,” says Harris. “I’m very pleased that Blaze is able to join us and perform some of the songs we wrote and recorded in the ['90s]." He added, “He has been a big part of Iron Maiden’s career, and I know the fans will be really excited to see him on stage at EddFest.”

Harris notes, “It’s also great to have Gypsy’s Kiss playing with us at Knebworth too. They were a big part of my musical heritage and it’s really exciting to have them play at the Maidenville stage.”

Iron Maiden will headline EddFest at Knebworth Park on July 11. Other artists performing include The Hu, The Darkness, Airbourne and The Almighty. More info can be found at IronMaiden.Knebworth.com.

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