The Immediate Family announces new album, 'Skin in the Game'

The Immediate Family will be releasing a new studio album next year. The group, made up of renowned session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Steve Postell, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar, will release Skin in the Game on February 16.

The album features 13 original songs and one cover: the album's first single "The Toughest Girl in Town," which was originally released in October 2022. The album's title track is set for release in January.

"This band has such power. It's almost like an embarrassment of riches," Wachtel shares, with Sklar adding, "The Immediate Family's unrivaled musical chemistry comes from years of playing together. We all know each other backward and forward and can play to each other's strengths in ways that other groups can't always get to."

The new album announcement comes just as a new documentary about the musicians is due for release. Immediate Family, directed by Denny Tedesco, will open in theaters for special one-night screenings on December 12, and will be available everywhere on December 15.

