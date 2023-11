Iggy Pop sings on a new cover of the Depeche Mode song "Personal Jesus."

The recording is featured on a new album by producing veteran Trevor Horn called Echoes: Ancient & Modern. It also includes vocals by musician Phoebe Lunny.

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets. Echoes will be released December 1.

Depeche Mode, meanwhile, put out a new album called Memento Mori in March

