Iconic guitars from Eric Clapton & Kurt Cobain headed for auction

Eric Clapton's iconic "Fool" guitar is going up for auction.

The 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar, which Clapton first played onstage while touring the U.S. with his band Cream, will be available during an upcoming Julien's Auctions event, taking place November 16-18. It is expected to sell for somewhere between $1-$2 million.

The guitar got its name because of its custom-painted psychedelic finish, courtesy of The Dutch art collective The Fool.

And it's not the only iconic guitar that's part of the auction. Also up for grabs is the axe Nirvana's Kurt Cobain played during his final show with the band on March 1, 1994, in Munich, Germany. The blue, left-handed Fender Mustang, also known as the Skystang I, is also estimated to sell for between $1-2 million.

A portion of the proceeds from both guitars will be donated to the Kicking the Stigma mental health initiative.

Both guitars are part of Julien's "Played, Worn & Torn: Rock 'n' Roll Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia" auction, which also features items from Eddie Van Halen, The Beatles, The Who and others. More information can be found at juliensauctions.com.

