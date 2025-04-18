Ian Hunter releases 'Defiance Part 2: Fiction' to digital services for the first time, with three bonus tracks

Sun Records/Cover art by Johnny Depp
By Jill Lances

Ian Hunter has released a deluxe edition of his 2024 album, Defiance Part 2: Fiction, to digital services for the very first time.

Initially released as part of a Record Store Day vinyl, the deluxe edition features three bonus tracks: "How'd Ya Like To Meet Henry," featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Matt Cameron; "Normal Service Will be Resumed as Soon as Possible"; and "Needle Park" featuring The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson.

Defiance Part 2: Fiction is the sequel to the Mott the Hoople frontman's 2023 release, Defiance Part 1.

Other guests on Part 2 include Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Queen's Brian May, the late guitarist Jeff Beck, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Lucinda Williams, Heartbreakers' keyboardist Benmont Tench and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!