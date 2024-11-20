Howard Jones & ABC to return to the US for co-headlining tour

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Howard Jones and ABC are returning to the U.S. for more shows next year.
The two artists teamed up for a tour last summer with Haircut 100, and now they’ll return for a co-headlining trek that kicks off Feb. 6 in San Francisco. The tour will hit such cities as Denver, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C., before wrapping Feb. 28 in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
“So excited to be teaming up with the excellent ABC once again for another run of dates in the USA,” Jones shares. ABC frontman Martin Fry adds, “This tour’s gonna be unmissable.”

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at howardjones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!