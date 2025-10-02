How much house does $500,000 buy you in Warner Robins?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Warner Robins?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Warner Robins right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
102 White Columns Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Price: $499,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,859
- See 102 White Columns Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $469,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,189
- See 106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
202 Westward Pt, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Price: $475,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,856
- See 202 Westward Pt, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
105 Grey Hawk Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,297
- See 105 Grey Hawk Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
94 Sweet Bay Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,458
- See 94 Sweet Bay Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
300 Brantley Rdg, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,127
- See 300 Brantley Rdg, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
206 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $471,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,352
- See 206 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
306 Waldrop Loop, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $467,400
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- See 306 Waldrop Loop, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
502 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Price: $491,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- See 502 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
214 Meadows Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $462,400
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- See 214 Meadows Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
225 Meadows Ln, , GA 31005
- Price: $464,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- See 225 Meadows Ln, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com
307 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Price: $489,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,151
- See 307 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
228 Morgan Ranch Cir, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $471,250
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,082
- See 228 Morgan Ranch Cir, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
208 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $469,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,361
- See 208 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
507 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005
- Price: $469,800
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,157
- See 507 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com
306 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Price: $487,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,042
- See 306 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
105 Wieland Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,931
- See 105 Wieland Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
115 Pembroke Pt, Centerville, GA 31028
- Price: $469,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,853
- See 115 Pembroke Pt, Centerville, GA 31028 on Redfin.com
811 Kyler Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $470,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,796
- See 811 Kyler Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
251 Hathersage Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Price: $465,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,199
- See 251 Hathersage Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
315 Apalachee Way, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Price: $474,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,141
- See 315 Apalachee Way, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
319 Sterling Dr, Byron, GA 31008
- Price: $479,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,585
- See 319 Sterling Dr, Byron, GA 31008 on Redfin.com
119 Lakewood Dr, Perry, GA 31069
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,427
- See 119 Lakewood Dr, Perry, GA 31069 on Redfin.com
487 Kersey Rd, Elko, GA 31025
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,095
- See 487 Kersey Rd, Elko, GA 31025 on Redfin.com
505 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005
- Price: $483,775
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,241
- See 505 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com
508 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005
- Price: $464,375
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,085
- See 508 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.