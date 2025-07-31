How much house $1 million buys you in Valdosta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Valdosta, GA. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Valdosta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3823 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $986,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,204
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 3823 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

300 Georgia Ave, Valdosta
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,943
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 300 Georgia Ave, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3860 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,056
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 3860 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4345 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $899,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,800
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 4345 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

1144 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $884,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,240
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 1144 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3998 Trailhead Pt, Valdosta
- Price: $813,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,074
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 3998 Trailhead Pt, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3924 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta
- Price: $799,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 3924 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3652 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $779,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 3652 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

1148 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $775,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,856
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 1148 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4448 Old Lake Park Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $774,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,389
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 4448 Old Lake Park Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

8262 Troupeville Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $749,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,856
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 8262 Troupeville Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

136 N Patterson St, Valdosta
- Price: $745,900
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,543
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 136 N Patterson St, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4873 Johnston Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $740,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,763
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 4873 Johnston Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3870 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $729,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,112
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 3870 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3336 Plantation Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,636
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 3336 Plantation Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3924 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $719,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,132
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 3924 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4310 Old Quitman Hwy, Valdosta
- Price: $715,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,749
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 4310 Old Quitman Hwy, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4899 Hickory Grv, Valdosta
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,901
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 4899 Hickory Grv, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $687,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,186
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

2763 Sawmill Ln, Valdosta
- Price: $678,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 2763 Sawmill Ln, Valdosta on Redfin.com

2909 Pebblewood Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $659,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,906
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 2909 Pebblewood Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta
- Price: $649,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,412
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta on Redfin.com

1112 Old Meadow Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $630,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,889
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 1112 Old Meadow Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

951 S Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,213
- Price per square foot: $149
- See 951 S Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3473 & 3807 Kay Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $605,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,148
- Price per square foot: $98
- See 3473 & 3807 Kay Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4073 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,232
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 4073 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3902 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,481
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 3902 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3376 Bemiss Knights Academy Rd, Valdosta
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 3376 Bemiss Knights Academy Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4111 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,172
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 4111 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4116 Eileen Ct, Valdosta
- Price: $539,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 4116 Eileen Ct, Valdosta on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!