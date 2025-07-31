How much house $1 million buys you in Valdosta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Valdosta, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Valdosta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3823 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $986,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,204

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 3823 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

300 Georgia Ave, Valdosta

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,943

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 300 Georgia Ave, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3860 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,056

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 3860 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4345 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $899,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,800

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 4345 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

1144 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $884,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,240

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 1144 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3998 Trailhead Pt, Valdosta

- Price: $813,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,074

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 3998 Trailhead Pt, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3924 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta

- Price: $799,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $266

- See 3924 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3652 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $779,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 3652 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

1148 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $775,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,856

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 1148 N Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4448 Old Lake Park Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $774,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,389

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 4448 Old Lake Park Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

8262 Troupeville Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,856

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 8262 Troupeville Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

136 N Patterson St, Valdosta

- Price: $745,900

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,543

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 136 N Patterson St, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4873 Johnston Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $740,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,763

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 4873 Johnston Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3870 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $729,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,112

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 3870 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3336 Plantation Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,636

- Price per square foot: $156

- See 3336 Plantation Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3924 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $719,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,132

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 3924 Timber Ridge Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4310 Old Quitman Hwy, Valdosta

- Price: $715,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,749

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 4310 Old Quitman Hwy, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4899 Hickory Grv, Valdosta

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,901

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 4899 Hickory Grv, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $687,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,186

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 4155 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

2763 Sawmill Ln, Valdosta

- Price: $678,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,968

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 2763 Sawmill Ln, Valdosta on Redfin.com

2909 Pebblewood Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $659,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,906

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 2909 Pebblewood Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta

- Price: $649,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,412

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 3897 Bear Holw, Valdosta on Redfin.com

1112 Old Meadow Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $630,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,889

- Price per square foot: $218

- See 1112 Old Meadow Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

951 S Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta

- Price: $629,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,213

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 951 S Lakeshore Dr, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3473 & 3807 Kay Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $605,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,148

- Price per square foot: $98

- See 3473 & 3807 Kay Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4073 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,232

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 4073 Quail Run Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3902 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,481

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 3902 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

3376 Bemiss Knights Academy Rd, Valdosta

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 3376 Bemiss Knights Academy Rd, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4111 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,172

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 4111 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta on Redfin.com

4116 Eileen Ct, Valdosta

- Price: $539,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,316

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 4116 Eileen Ct, Valdosta on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.