How much house $1 million buys you in Savannah

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Savannah, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Savannah. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

414 Upper East Ave, Savannah

- Price: $999,950

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,894

- Price per square foot: $527

21 Crestwood Dr, Savannah

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,319

- Price per square foot: $187

313 Lakeshore Dr, Savannah

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,262

- Price per square foot: $233

202 E 49th St, Savannah

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,866

- Price per square foot: $347

706 E Henry St, Savannah

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,750

- Price per square foot: $361

409 E Jones St, Savannah

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,052

- Price per square foot: $945

9 Wood Duck Dr, Savannah

- Price: $989,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,300

- Price per square foot: $186

661 E Henry St, Savannah

- Price: $975,591

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,683

- Price per square foot: $363

1521 Walthour Rd, Savannah

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,559

- Price per square foot: $273

8813 Whitefield Ave, Savannah

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,330

- Price per square foot: $292

725 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,688

- Price per square foot: $362

3 Schroeder Ct, Savannah

- Price: $969,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,481

- Price per square foot: $390

960 Reserve Cir, Savannah

- Price: $965,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,578

- Price per square foot: $374

625 E 46th St, Savannah

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,242

- Price per square foot: $293

1 Christie Ln, Savannah

- Price: $949,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,207

- Price per square foot: $430

302 East Oglethorpe Ave #101, Savannah

- Price: $945,000

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 944

- Price per square foot: $1,001

9365 Whitefield Ave, Savannah

- Price: $935,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,364

- Price per square foot: $214

204 Wheeler St, Savannah

- Price: $929,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,231

- Price per square foot: $219

8001 Us Highway 80 #401 Hwy E #401, Savannah

- Price: $915,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,457

- Price per square foot: $372

625 Whippoorwill Rd, Savannah

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,832

- Price per square foot: $317

419 Walthour Rd, Savannah

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,914

- Price per square foot: $229

4 Hedgewood Ln, Savannah

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,459

- Price per square foot: $259

50 Mulberry Bluff Dr, Savannah

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,402

- Price per square foot: $264

835 E Duffy St, Savannah

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,455

- Price per square foot: $366

6 Schroeder Ct, Savannah

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $390

212 W Lower Factors Walk, Savannah

- Price: $899,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,232

- Price per square foot: $729

61 Palmer Blvd, Savannah

- Price: $897,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,551

- Price per square foot: $252

124 Goette Trl, Savannah

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $271

2 Franklin Creek Rd S, Savannah

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,865

- Price per square foot: $312

412 Legends Ct, Savannah

- Price: $889,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,093

- Price per square foot: $424

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.