How much house $1 million buys you in Gainesville, Georgia

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Gainesville, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gainesville, Georgia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3346 Little Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $1,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,930

- Price per square foot: $254

4169 Clarks Bridge Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,292

- Price per square foot: $773

3464 Maynard Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,062

- Price per square foot: $326

4837 Lawson Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $998,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $383

8535 Lynn Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,706

- Price per square foot: $268

5808 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $954,750

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $272

3161 Overlook Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,166

- Price per square foot: $183

4039 Sargent Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $950,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,775

- Price per square foot: $342

5812 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $949,550

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $271

8180 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,850

- Price per square foot: $246

8280 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville

- Price: $944,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,043

- Price per square foot: $310

8240 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville

- Price: $939,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,789

- Price per square foot: $247

3311 Marina View Way, Gainesville

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,079

- Price per square foot: $182

3366 Small Woods Ln, Gainesville

- Price: $924,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,448

- Price per square foot: $377

2904 Westwood Trl, Gainesville

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,880

- Price per square foot: $184

4312 Green Hl, Gainesville

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,140

- Price per square foot: $286

2504 Pemmican Run, Gainesville

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- Price per square foot: $249

3928 Lake Ct, Gainesville

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,346

- Price per square foot: $383

6011 Tradewinds Cv, Gainesville

- Price: $895,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,366

- Price per square foot: $266

4546 Montclair Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $890,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,906

- Price per square foot: $181

537 Stillwood Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $885,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,802

- Price per square foot: $232

2901 Club Pl, Gainesville

- Price: $885,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,207

- Price per square foot: $275

3418 Cresswind Pkwy SW, Gainesville

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,324

- Price per square foot: $164

5252 Trudy Cir, Gainesville

- Price: $864,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,732

- Price per square foot: $498

1387 Springdale Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $860,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,604

- Price per square foot: $186

788 Sherwood Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $857,700

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,916

- Price per square foot: $144

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.