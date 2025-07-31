How much house $1 million buys you in Dalton

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Dalton, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dalton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2100 Coventry, Dalton

- Price: $875,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,184

- Price per square foot: $141

- See 2100 Coventry, Dalton on Redfin.com

1597 Beaverdale Rd, Dalton

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,700

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 1597 Beaverdale Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

815 Battlefield Park Dr, Dalton

- Price: $794,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,966

- Price per square foot: $133

- See 815 Battlefield Park Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

1603 Habersham Way Way, Dalton

- Price: $779,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,569

- Price per square foot: $170

- See 1603 Habersham Way Way, Dalton on Redfin.com

522 Rainsong Rd, Dalton

- Price: $735,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,885

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 522 Rainsong Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

816 Dogwood Ln, Dalton

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,725

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 816 Dogwood Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com

2727 Old Tilton Rd, Dalton

- Price: $675,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 960

- Price per square foot: $703

- See 2727 Old Tilton Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

2512 Dug Gap Road Rd, Dalton

- Price: $670,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,450

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 2512 Dug Gap Road Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

402 Fairview Dr, Dalton

- Price: $599,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,849

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 402 Fairview Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

1705 Wellington Dr, Dalton

- Price: $597,300

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,581

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 1705 Wellington Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

514 Loveman Ln, Dalton

- Price: $589,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,585

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 514 Loveman Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com

114 Cliffs Dr, Dalton

- Price: $577,050

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 114 Cliffs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

115 Cliffs Dr, Dalton

- Price: $576,100

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,248

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 115 Cliffs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

3839 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton

- Price: $574,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,047

- Price per square foot: $142

- See 3839 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton on Redfin.com

604 Lenna Ln, Dalton

- Price: $555,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,344

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 604 Lenna Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com

3932 Tibbs Bridge Rd, Dalton

- Price: $550,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,766

- Price per square foot: $311

- See 3932 Tibbs Bridge Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton

- Price: $535,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,032

- Price per square foot: $176

- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

1230 Covie Drive Dr, Dalton

- Price: $529,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,368

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 1230 Covie Drive Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

2236 Main St, Cohutta

- Price: $529,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,016

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 2236 Main St, Cohutta on Redfin.com

512 Williamsburg Dr, Dalton

- Price: $528,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,380

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 512 Williamsburg Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

610 Audubon Way Way, Dalton

- Price: $525,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 610 Audubon Way Way, Dalton on Redfin.com

1425/1421 Wiggs Dr, Dalton

- Price: $514,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,560

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 1425/1421 Wiggs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.