How much house $1 million buys you in Columbus, Georgia

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Columbus, GA. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Columbus, Georgia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2573 Old River Rd, Fortson
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,704
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 2573 Old River Rd, Fortson on Redfin.com

7301 Grand View Rd, Columbus
- Price: $998,500
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,305
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 7301 Grand View Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

731 Broadway, Columbus
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,500
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 731 Broadway, Columbus on Redfin.com

507-6 Biggers Rd, Columbus
- Price: $965,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,481
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 507-6 Biggers Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

5110 Midland Trce, Columbus
- Price: $885,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,934
- Price per square foot: $149
- See 5110 Midland Trce, Columbus on Redfin.com

1 Stoneshoal Ct, Columbus
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,430
- Price per square foot: $197
- See 1 Stoneshoal Ct, Columbus on Redfin.com

172-6 Almond Ridge Dr, Fortson
- Price: $845,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,140
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 172-6 Almond Ridge Dr, Fortson on Redfin.com

7172 Standing Boy Rd, Columbus
- Price: $789,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,417
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 7172 Standing Boy Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

8409 Ripple Rdg, Columbus
- Price: $759,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,118
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 8409 Ripple Rdg, Columbus on Redfin.com

5905 Roaring Branch Rd, Columbus
- Price: $750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,099
- Price per square foot: $122
- See 5905 Roaring Branch Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

10316 Emerson Way, Midland
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,300
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 10316 Emerson Way, Midland on Redfin.com

8404 Ripple Rdg, Columbus
- Price: $749,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,118
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 8404 Ripple Rdg, Columbus on Redfin.com

5023 Masters Ln, Columbus
- Price: $725,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,525
- Price per square foot: $160
- See 5023 Masters Ln, Columbus on Redfin.com

804 2nd Ave, Columbus
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,535
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 804 2nd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

10320 Emerson Way, Midland
- Price: $720,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,403
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 10320 Emerson Way, Midland on Redfin.com

4040 Wooldridge Rd, Fortson
- Price: $719,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,346
- Price per square foot: $134
- See 4040 Wooldridge Rd, Fortson on Redfin.com

600 Broadway, Columbus
- Price: $719,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,177
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 600 Broadway, Columbus on Redfin.com

215 7th St, Columbus
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,952
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 215 7th St, Columbus on Redfin.com

601 2nd Ave, Columbus
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $321
- See 601 2nd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

8026 Splendor Way, Columbus
- Price: $689,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,700
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 8026 Splendor Way, Columbus on Redfin.com

277 Woodstream Dr, Columbus
- Price: $650,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,854
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 277 Woodstream Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

10304 Emerson Way, Midland
- Price: $649,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,587
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 10304 Emerson Way, Midland on Redfin.com

715 1st Ave, Columbus
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,337
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 715 1st Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

1000 Gramercy Dr, Midland
- Price: $635,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,190
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 1000 Gramercy Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

4730 Turnberry Ln #15, Columbus
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,196
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 4730 Turnberry Ln #15, Columbus on Redfin.com

8033 Splendor Way, Columbus
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,974
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 8033 Splendor Way, Columbus on Redfin.com

1201 Front Ave #502, Columbus
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 1201 Front Ave #502, Columbus on Redfin.com

2604 Sue Mack Dr, Columbus
- Price: $595,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,533
- Price per square foot: $131
- See 2604 Sue Mack Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

745 Cornerstone Dr, Columbus
- Price: $580,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,455
- Price per square foot: $167
- See 745 Cornerstone Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

4212 Willis St, Columbus
- Price: $575,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,402
- Price per square foot: $410
- See 4212 Willis St, Columbus on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

