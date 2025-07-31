How much house $1 million buys you in Atlanta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Atlanta, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Atlanta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1890 Spalding Dr, Atlanta

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,816

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 1890 Spalding Dr, Atlanta on Redfin.com

6300 Mountain Brook Ln, Atlanta

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,499

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 6300 Mountain Brook Ln, Atlanta on Redfin.com

2018 Presley Way NE, Atlanta

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 2018 Presley Way NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3623 Sunderland Ct NE, Brookhaven

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,726

- Price per square foot: $366

- See 3623 Sunderland Ct NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com

1242 Star Dr NE, Brookhaven

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,428

- Price per square foot: $411

- See 1242 Star Dr NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com

833 Martina Dr NE, Atlanta

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,026

- Price per square foot: $330

- See 833 Martina Dr NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1419 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta

- Price: $999,990

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,243

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 1419 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta on Redfin.com

4046 Newhaven Cir NE, Atlanta

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,497

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 4046 Newhaven Cir NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1415 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,243

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 1415 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3350 Pine Meadow Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,553

- Price per square foot: $391

- See 3350 Pine Meadow Rd NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

77 Peachtree Pl NE #608, Atlanta

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,362

- Price per square foot: $423

- See 77 Peachtree Pl NE #608, Atlanta on Redfin.com

156 Martha Ave NE, Atlanta

- Price: $999,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,250

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 156 Martha Ave NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1665 Chevron Way, Sandy Springs

- Price: $999,005

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,496

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 1665 Chevron Way, Sandy Springs on Redfin.com

1112 Cordia Ave NW, Atlanta

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,194

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 1112 Cordia Ave NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3519 Preserve Dr SE, Atlanta

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,919

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 3519 Preserve Dr SE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

560 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,168

- Price per square foot: $315

- See 560 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3325 Piedmont Rd NE #2501, Atlanta

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $493

- See 3325 Piedmont Rd NE #2501, Atlanta on Redfin.com

611 Pickett St SE, Atlanta

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,900

- Price per square foot: $525

- See 611 Pickett St SE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1249 Francis St NW, Atlanta

- Price: $995,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,632

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 1249 Francis St NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1035 Lancaster Walk, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $199

- See 1035 Lancaster Walk, Atlanta on Redfin.com

975 Manchester Pl NW, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,908

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 975 Manchester Pl NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

1303 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,645

- Price per square foot: $272

- See 1303 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com

631 Boulevard NE, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,871

- Price per square foot: $346

- See 631 Boulevard NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

955 Landmark Dr, Sandy Springs

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,805

- Price per square foot: $354

- See 955 Landmark Dr, Sandy Springs on Redfin.com

937 Rosedale Rd NE, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,532

- Price per square foot: $392

- See 937 Rosedale Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

700 Park Regency Pl NE #1605, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,495

- Price per square foot: $398

- See 700 Park Regency Pl NE #1605, Atlanta on Redfin.com

4105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,209

- Price per square foot: $450

- See 4105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

595 Overbrook Dr NW, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,166

- Price per square foot: $459

- See 595 Overbrook Dr NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

3734 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $552

- See 3734 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com

935 Cumberland Rd NE, Atlanta

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,561

- Price per square foot: $637

- See 935 Cumberland Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.