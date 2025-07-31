How much house $1 million buys you in Athens

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Athens. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
160 Tillman Ln, Athens
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,708
- Price per square foot: $367
160 Gran Ellen Dr, Athens
- Price: $979,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,206
- Price per square foot: $443
490 Mcwhorter Dr, Athens
- Price: $955,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,621
- Price per square foot: $364
290 St George Dr, Athens
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,416
- Price per square foot: $215
835 Timothy Rd, Athens
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,750
- Price per square foot: $253
220 Highpointe Ln, Athens
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $258
215 Holman Ave, Athens
- Price: $889,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,082
- Price per square foot: $427
105 Highland Dr, Athens
- Price: $870,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,896
- Price per square foot: $223
127 Chestnut Ln, Athens
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,662
- Price per square foot: $231
115 Annes Ct, Athens
- Price: $849,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,218
- Price per square foot: $382
102 Branford Pl, Athens
- Price: $844,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,962
- Price per square foot: $213
290 Hodgson Dr, Athens
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,929
- Price per square foot: $281
265 Federal St, Athens
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,659
- Price per square foot: $310
301 Parkway Dr, Athens
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,764
- Price per square foot: $467
280 Holman Ave, Athens
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,289
- Price per square foot: $349
321 Milledge Hts, Athens
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,478
- Price per square foot: $540
213 Highpointe Ln, Athens
- Price: $779,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,207
- Price per square foot: $352
1020 Belmont Rd, Athens
- Price: $779,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,872
- Price per square foot: $416
125 Deerfield Rd, Bogart
- Price: $775,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,701
- Price per square foot: $115
105 Moss Side Dr, Athens
- Price: $775,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,900
- Price per square foot: $158
167 Timothy Park Ln, Athens
- Price: $770,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,440
- Price per square foot: $315
155 Fox Trace, Athens
- Price: $765,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,597
- Price per square foot: $166
145 Hendrix Ave, Athens
- Price: $760,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,047
- Price per square foot: $371
1771 Timothy Rd, Athens
- Price: $759,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,180
- Price per square foot: $238
277 Highpointe Ln, Athens
- Price: $759,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,210
- Price per square foot: $343
137 Timothy Park Ln, Athens
- Price: $750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,485
- Price per square foot: $301
183 Parkway Dr, Athens
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,327
- Price per square foot: $565
218 Thornhill Dr, Athens
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,877
- Price per square foot: $127
1600 Campbell Dr, Athens
- Price: $749,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,094
- Price per square foot: $182
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.