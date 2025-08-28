Horror master Stephen King says yes to Bruce Springsteen, no to Black Sabbath

Despite the horror-movie overtones of their classic work, Stephen King is apparently no fan of Black Sabbath.

The superstar author did an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit to promote the upcoming movie adaptation of the first novel he ever wrote, The Long Walk, which he penned under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. The movie, set in a dystopian future America, is about a group of young men who enter a contest in which they must walk continuously; if they fall below 3 miles per hour, they'll be shot. The winner is the last man left alive.

While answering fans' questions, King was asked what would be on his playlist if he was taking the Long Walk. Noting that he wrote the book in 1967, King replied, "Back then I would have picked 'Get Together,' by the Youngbloods, 'Eve of Destruction,' by Barry Maguire, 'Carol,' by the Rolling Stones, 'Subterranean Homesick Blues,' by [Bob] Dylan, maybe 'Summertime Blues,' by Eddie Cochran, 'Rock and Roll is Here to Stay,' by Danny and the Juniors."

He continued, "Now I'd load my playlist with AC/DC, Rancid, Metallica, Stones, [Bruce] Springsteen. Not Black Sabbath, I never liked them."

In Black Sabbath-adjacent news, the BBC reports that one of a set of silver rings designed for the members of the band for their farewell concert in July is going up for auction on Sept. 17.

The designer, Jagga, created the five rings and four of them were presented to Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The rings feature the crest of the Aston Villa football club — whose home stadium was the location of the final concert — and the year 1968, when the band was founded. The spare fifth ring is expected to fetch around $2,000.

