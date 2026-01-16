Hollywood Vampires schedule first tour in three years

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Hollywood Vampires perform at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Hollywood Vampires Perform At The Greek Theatre

Hollywood Vampires are set to rise once more.

The band of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp has announced a tour of the U.K. and Europe, marking their first live shows in three years. The outing begins Aug. 12 in London and runs into the beginning of September.

Openers include The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Damned, depending on the date.

"We're looking forward to incredible crowds, massive energy and more unforgettable nights," the Vampires say. "See you all soon!"

Presales begin Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HollywoodVampires.com.

Hollywood Vampires have released two albums, 2015's self-titled debut and 2019's Rise, featuring a mix of covers and original material.

