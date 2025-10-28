The highest-value homes in Columbus, Georgia

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Columbus, Georgia's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 1405 Big Eddy Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $3,461,051

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 10.5

- Square feet: 24,851

#2. 7 Mountainbrook Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $3,012,906

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 12,425

#3. 7003 Stone Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,734,840

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,051

#4. 7500 Heardmont Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,732,673

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 11,659

#5. 1 Mountainbrook Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,625,169

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 11,772

#6. 6335 Waterford Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,522,024

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 7,797

#7. 8970 River Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,462,296

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 11,346

#8. 100 Lakeridge Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,443,192

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 13,148

#9. 6049 Round Hill Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,340,575

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 10,237

#10. 6613 Waterford Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,338,553

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,774

#11. River Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,199,370

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 9,754

#12. 7173 Standing Boy Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,179,943

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,107

#13. 6045 Round Hill Ct, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,136,646

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 10,951

#14. 7209 Williams Hill Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,072,748

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 5,158

#15. 6551 Green Island Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,060,587

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 9,226

#16. 45 Cascade Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

- Approximate home value: $2,056,459

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,419

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.