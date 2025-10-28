The highest-value homes in Atlanta

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Atlanta's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 3540 Woodhaven Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Approximate home value: $30,312,748

- Beds: 11

- Baths: 16.5

- Square feet: 19,938

#2. 253 Sydney St Se, Atlanta, GA 30312

- Approximate home value: $28,291,412

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 2.5

- Square feet: 4,400

#3. 4110 Paces Ferry Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $21,157,525

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 10.5

- Square feet: 19,661

#4. 4615 Northside Dr, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $20,935,244

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 10.5

- Square feet: 13,004

#5. 3800 Northside Dr Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Approximate home value: $16,786,178

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 21,314

#6. 3391 Tuxedo Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Approximate home value: $15,944,444

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 12,530

#7. 88 W Paces Ferry Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Approximate home value: $12,619,921

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 9,825

#8. 4270 Harris Trl Nw, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $10,920,153

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 12,315

#9. 1080 W Paces Ferry Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $10,848,925

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 15,222

#10. 1040 W Conway Dr Nw, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $10,645,496

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 11.5

- Square feet: 15,539

#11. 1031 Ridge Ave Sw, Atlanta, GA 30315

- Approximate home value: $9,787,133

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 10,917

#12. 881 W Conway Dr Nw, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $9,541,707

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 10,071

#13. 2900 Andrews Dr Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Approximate home value: $9,532,148

- Beds: 9

- Baths: 13.5

- Square feet: 14,774

#14. 1690 W Paces Ferry Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Approximate home value: $9,296,860

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 9.5

- Square feet: 14,114

#15. 5075 Greenpine Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342

- Approximate home value: $9,062,620

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 6,255

#16. 2520 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Approximate home value: $8,986,284

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,850

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

