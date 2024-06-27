Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlanta by diners

For lobster lovers and cod connoisseurs, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon using data from Yelp.

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlanta.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#28. C & S Seafood and Oyster Bar - Sandy Springs

- Rating: 4.2/5 (222 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 6125 Roswell Road Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, bars, breakfast & brunch

#27. Brown Bag Seafood

- Rating: 4.2/5 (101 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, salad, sandwiches

#26. Krabs Hut

- Rating: 4.2/5 (19 reviews)

- Address: 1162 Moreland Ave. Southeast Ste 600 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, fast food

#25. Holeman and Finch Public House

- Rating: 4.2/5 (76 reviews)

- Address: 1201 Peachtree St. Northeast Bldg 400 Ste 160 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: gastropubs, tapas/small plates, seafood

#24. Agavero Cantina - Atlanta

- Rating: 4.2/5 (357 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1133 Huff Road Northwest Ste C Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: mexican, seafood

#23. Birdcage

- Rating: 4.2/5 (26 reviews)

- Address: 519 Memorial Drive Southeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: salad, seafood, soup

#22. BeetleCat

- Rating: 4.2/5 (1382 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 299 North Highland Ave. Northeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, desserts, wine bars

#21. Halidom Eatery

- Rating: 4.2/5 (17 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1341 Moreland Ave. Southeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: food court, sushi bars, seafood

#20. Bacchanalia

- Rating: 4.2/5 (852 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. Ste A Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: new american, bars, seafood

#19. 101 Steak

- Rating: 4.3/5 (294 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 3621 Vinings Slope Southeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, desserts

#18. Big B's Fish Joint

- Rating: 4.3/5 (352 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4600 Roswell Road Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#17. Grub Truck

- Rating: 4.3/5 (39 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Ste 130 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: food trucks, seafood, american

#16. The Optimist

- Rating: 4.3/5 (2225 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 914 Howell Mill Road Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, cocktail bars, beer bar

#15. Le Petit Marché

- Rating: 4.3/5 (1509 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1984 Hosea L Williams Drive Ste 108 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: breakfast & brunch, sandwiches, seafood

#14. Roc South Cuisine

- Rating: 4.4/5 (771 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 3009 Buford Hwy Northeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: southern, bars, seafood

#13. Tilapia Express

- Rating: 4.4/5 (14 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 209 Edgewood Ave. Southeast Municipal Market Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#12. Brown Bag Seafood

- Rating: 4.4/5 (206 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1201 Peachtree St. Northeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: salad, seafood, sandwiches

#11. Canoe

- Rating: 4.4/5 (2379 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 4199 Paces Ferry Road Southeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: new american, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#10. The Corner Grille - Upper West Side

- Rating: 4.4/5 (40 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2341 Marietta Blvd. Northwest Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, american

#9. Chirori - Yakitori & Kushikatsu

- Rating: 4.4/5 (126 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 349 14th St. Nw C-1 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: japanese, seafood

#8. the Woodall

- Rating: 4.4/5 (204 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2260 Marietta Blvd. Northwest Ste 101 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: cocktail bars, new american, seafood

#7. One Flew South

- Rating: 4.4/5 (63 reviews)

- Address: 670 DeKalb Ave. Northeast Ste 102 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: bars, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#6. Porfirio's

- Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

- Address: 11 Baker St. Northwest Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: mexican, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#5. Hippin Hops Brewery

- Rating: 4.5/5 (147 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1308 Glenwood Ave. Southeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: breweries, seafood, desserts

#4. Yakitori Kona

- Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

- Address: 1004 Virginia Ave. Northeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: japanese, tapas/small plates, seafood

#3. Poke Burri

- Rating: 4.7/5 (442 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 477 Flat Shoals Ave. Southeast Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: sushi bars, poke, seafood

#2. C&S Seafood

- Rating: 4.7/5 (22 reviews)

- Address: 6125 Roswell Road Ste 700 Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#1. Atl Seafood 2 Go

- Rating: 4.8/5 (11 reviews)

- Address: 3661 Campbellton Road Southwest Atlanta, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.