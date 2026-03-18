Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports.

Brocreative // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2026 men's basketball recruits from Georgia

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport's school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Almost 900,000 student athletes play on their high school basketball team, according to 2024-25 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 schools competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking.

Highest-rated Georgia recruits

#10. Marcus Gillespie (SG)

- National rank: #152 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #23

- College: Omaha

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#9. Landyn Colyer (SG)

- National rank: #148 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: not committed

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#8. Manny Green (PF)

- National rank: #137 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #23

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA)

#7. Parker Robinson (SG)

- National rank: #129 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#6. Harris Reynolds (SG)

- National rank: #124 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Clemson

- High school: St. Pius X Catholic HS (Atlanta, GA)

#5. Asher Elson (PF)

- National rank: #121 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: Xavier

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#4. Moustapha Diop (C)

- National rank: #113 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#3. Adam Oumiddoch (SG)

- National rank: #49 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Villanova

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#2. Colben Landrew (SF)

- National rank: #24 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: UConn

- High school: Wheeler (Marietta, GA)

#1. Taylen Kinney (PG)

- National rank: #18 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Kansas

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

Highest-rated national recruits

#10. Deron Rippey Jr. (PG)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Duke

- High school: Blair Academy (Blairstown, NJ)

#9. Anthony Thompson (SF)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, OH)

#8. Bruce Branch III (SF)

- Position rank: #2

- College: BYU

- High school: Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#7. Jason Crowe Jr. (CG)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Missouri

- High school: Inglewood (Inglewood, CA)

#6. Christian Collins (PF)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

#5. Dylan Mingo (CG)

- Position rank: #2

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, NY)

#4. Caleb Holt (SG)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Arizona

- High school: Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#3. Jordan Smith (CG)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Arkansas

- High school: Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, VA)

#2. Cameron Williams (PF)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Duke

- High school: St. Mary's (Phoenix, AZ)

#1. Tyran Stokes (SF)

- Position rank: #1

- College: not committed

- High school: Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA)