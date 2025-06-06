Stacker ranked the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in North Port, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Earning top dollar often requires more education than an undergraduate degree. Of course, doctors, lawyers, and professors all need extra years of focused study in their respective fields, but they're not alone. Graduate degrees in industries like business, engineering, and mathematics build specialized knowledge that can fast-track one's career—and salary.

In 2024, master's degree holders earned a weekly median of $1,840, a 19% premium over undergraduate degree holders. Meanwhile, doctorates earned $2,278, and professional degree holders earned $2,363.

However, wages can vary widely by occupation. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Valdosta that require a graduate degree in Valdosta. This includes doctorates, master's degrees, and professional degrees. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Beyond offering higher pay, a master's degree may also provide greater job security. The unemployment rate for a master's degree holder was 2.2% in 2024, compared to 2.5% for undergraduate degree holders. Unemployment is close to 1% among those with doctorates and professional degrees.

According to a May 2025 report from ResumeGenius, many employers believe a graduate degree showcases an employee's drive and commitment, leading to better job prospects. But that comes at a price. Between 2000 and 2020, median annual tuition and fees for graduate degree programs increased by 233%. Unsurprisingly, median cumulative grad school debt also increased, rising 47% to $50,000.

Depending on the career field, the expense may be difficult to justify. Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce found that full-time workers with graduate degrees in STEM fields earned $128,000 annually, almost twice as much as their counterparts in humanities and the arts. Meanwhile, a humanities graduate degree brought only 10% more earnings than a bachelor's degree.

#20. Postsecondary teachers, all other

- Median annual wage: $47,060

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 40 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

- Median annual wage: $48,930

- Median hourly wage: $23.52

- Total employment: 130 people (2.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

- Median annual wage: $49,430

- Median hourly wage: $23.76

- Total employment: 120 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Healthcare social workers

- Median annual wage: $54,900

- Median hourly wage: $26.39

- Total employment: 90 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $64,350

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 40 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Librarians and media collections specialists

- Median annual wage: $64,680

- Median hourly wage: $31.10

- Total employment: 30 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Instructional coordinators

- Median annual wage: $65,110

- Median hourly wage: $31.30

- Total employment: 50 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Occupational therapists

- Median annual wage: $70,610

- Median hourly wage: $33.95

- Total employment: 30 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Speech-language pathologists

- Median annual wage: $76,690

- Median hourly wage: $36.87

- Total employment: 80 people (1.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Business teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $79,260

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 80 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

- Median annual wage: $93,280

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 110 people (1.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Physical therapists

- Median annual wage: $98,260

- Median hourly wage: $47.24

- Total employment: 60 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Lawyers

- Median annual wage: $98,580

- Median hourly wage: $47.39

- Total employment: 160 people (2.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Education administrators, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $105,660

- Median hourly wage: $50.80

- Total employment: 60 people (1.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Nurse practitioners

- Median annual wage: $113,380

- Median hourly wage: $54.51

- Total employment: 110 people (1.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Physician assistants

- Median annual wage: $117,660

- Median hourly wage: $56.57

- Total employment: 40 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Pharmacists

- Median annual wage: $128,150

- Median hourly wage: $61.61

- Total employment: 130 people (2.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Physicians, all other

- Median annual wage: $134,820

- Median hourly wage: $64.82

- Total employment: 50 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Dentists, general

- Median annual wage: $173,070

- Median hourly wage: $83.21

- Total employment: 60 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Family medicine physicians

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 100 people (1.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

