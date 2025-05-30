Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Albany, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite recession fears and falling consumer confidence, the job market in the United States has remained relatively stable in 2025 thus far. According to May 2025 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, around 177,000 new jobs were added in April, a slight decrease from the 185,000 new jobs added in the month before, but an extension of the country's 52-month streak of job growth. Unemployment rates also held relatively steady between April 2024 and April 2025, coming in at around 4%.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean Americans have it easy in the workplace. A December 2024 Payscale report found that nearly half (47%) of business organizations struggle to balance fair pay practices with spend optimization, and 18% plan to reduce pay increases in 2025 as a result.

For context, median weekly earnings across all employees in the U.S. stood at $1,194 in the first quarter of 2025. This represents an increase of 4.8% from a year prior and exceeds the Consumer Price Index's 2.7% increase in the same time period. However, there's one caveat: Earnings go much further in some places than in others.

In fact, the very definition of a "high-paying" job varies by location, as well as other factors such as industry and benefits. Even a six-figure salary may be considered low-income in places with an unusually high cost of living. Meanwhile, technology, finance, and health care jobs lead in terms of salary, but benefits like remote work can make other lower-paying jobs more desirable.

Regardless, anyone seeking a high-paying job should start by looking at the numbers. Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Augusta. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Project management specialists

- Median annual wage: $100,950

- Median hourly wage: $48.53

- Total employment: 1,090 people (4.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Veterinarians

- Median annual wage: $101,130

- Median hourly wage: $48.62

- Total employment: 130 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Computer occupations, all other

- Median annual wage: $102,560

- Median hourly wage: $49.31

- Total employment: 1,010 people (4.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Nuclear technicians

- Median annual wage: $103,120

- Median hourly wage: $49.58

- Total employment: 240 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Industrial engineers

- Median annual wage: $104,550

- Median hourly wage: $50.26

- Total employment: 670 people (2.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Software developers

- Median annual wage: $104,590

- Median hourly wage: $50.29

- Total employment: 780 people (3.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Information security analysts

- Median annual wage: $105,100

- Median hourly wage: $50.53

- Total employment: 180 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Physician assistants

- Median annual wage: $105,150

- Median hourly wage: $50.55

- Total employment: 330 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Construction managers

- Median annual wage: $105,160

- Median hourly wage: $50.56

- Total employment: 670 people (2.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Computer network architects

- Median annual wage: $106,870

- Median hourly wage: $51.38

- Total employment: 100 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Personal financial advisors

- Median annual wage: $106,960

- Median hourly wage: $51.42

- Total employment: 160 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $107,310

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 260 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $109,600

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 80 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Nurse practitioners

- Median annual wage: $110,410

- Median hourly wage: $53.08

- Total employment: 500 people (2.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Education administrators, all other

- Median annual wage: $111,400

- Median hourly wage: $53.56

- Total employment: 100 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Database administrators

- Median annual wage: $113,290

- Median hourly wage: $54.47

- Total employment: 50 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Social scientists and related workers, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: $113,730

- Median hourly wage: $54.68

- Total employment: 270 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Managers, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: $113,730

- Median hourly wage: $54.68

- Total employment: 980 people (4.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Lawyers

- Median annual wage: $115,410

- Median hourly wage: $55.49

- Total employment: 510 people (2.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Public relations managers

- Median annual wage: $115,840

- Median hourly wage: $55.69

- Total employment: 40 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Electrical engineers

- Median annual wage: $117,170

- Median hourly wage: $56.33

- Total employment: 460 people (1.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Medical and health services managers

- Median annual wage: $119,100

- Median hourly wage: $57.26

- Total employment: 680 people (2.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Facilities managers

- Median annual wage: $120,210

- Median hourly wage: $57.79

- Total employment: 170 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Purchasing managers

- Median annual wage: $122,760

- Median hourly wage: $59.02

- Total employment: 100 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Sales managers

- Median annual wage: $122,900

- Median hourly wage: $59.09

- Total employment: 480 people (2.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Mechanical engineers

- Median annual wage: $122,920

- Median hourly wage: $59.10

- Total employment: 610 people (2.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

- Median annual wage: $123,120

- Median hourly wage: $59.19

- Total employment: 70 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Natural sciences managers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $124,090

- Median hourly wage: $59.66

- Total employment: 160 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Psychologists, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: $124,090

- Median hourly wage: $59.66

- Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Financial managers

- Median annual wage: $125,930

- Median hourly wage: $60.54

- Total employment: 610 people (2.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Engineers, all other

- Median annual wage: $126,260

- Median hourly wage: $60.70

- Total employment: 260 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Human resources managers

- Median annual wage: $128,390

- Median hourly wage: $61.73

- Total employment: 160 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Industrial production managers

- Median annual wage: $130,850

- Median hourly wage: $62.91

- Total employment: 370 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Pharmacists

- Median annual wage: $130,920

- Median hourly wage: $62.94

- Total employment: 620 people (2.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Environmental engineers

- Median annual wage: $131,810

- Median hourly wage: $63.37

- Total employment: 90 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Marketing managers

- Median annual wage: $132,440

- Median hourly wage: $63.67

- Total employment: 210 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

- Median annual wage: $132,710

- Median hourly wage: $63.80

- Total employment: 170 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Computer and information systems managers

- Median annual wage: $148,120

- Median hourly wage: $71.21

- Total employment: 390 people (1.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Chief executives

- Median annual wage: $149,320

- Median hourly wage: $71.79

- Total employment: 160 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Optometrists

- Median annual wage: $149,510

- Median hourly wage: $71.88

- Total employment: 100 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Dentists, general

- Median annual wage: $165,860

- Median hourly wage: $79.74

- Total employment: 210 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

- Median annual wage: $167,030

- Median hourly wage: $80.30

- Total employment: 460 people (2.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Education administrators, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $170,460

- Median hourly wage: $81.95

- Total employment: 190 people (0.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Radiologists

- Median annual wage: $172,680

- Median hourly wage: $83.02

- Total employment: 50 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Anesthesiologists

- Median annual wage: $196,100

- Median hourly wage: $94.28

- Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Nurse anesthetists

- Median annual wage: $217,500

- Median hourly wage: $104.57

- Total employment: 110 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Family medicine physicians

- Median annual wage: $236,270

- Median hourly wage: $113.59

- Total employment: 150 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Physicians, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 660 people (2.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Cardiologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 60 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 110 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

