Heart’s Ann Wilson releases new song, 'Nothing But Love,' co-written by the late Burt Bacharach

Heart’s Ann Wilson has released a new song, “Nothing But Love,” a track she co-wrote with the late songwriting legend Burt Bacharach, who passed away in 2023.

”I wrote ‘Nothing But Love’ with Burt Bacharach back in 1999, performed it a few times and then I sort of forgot about it,” says Wilson. “A friend recently asked me about the song and he suggested I finally take it to the studio and release it properly.”

She adds, “I'm proud of what we came up with and I feel quite lucky to have been able to work with Burt. His light remains bright.”

The song is now available via digital outlets and is accompanied by a music video featuring never-before-seen footage of Wilson's upcoming documentary, In My Voice, directed by Barbara Hall.

Wilson and Hall are set to embark on a screening and Q&A tour in support of In My Voice. The tour begins May 11 in Seattle and wraps June 1 in Boston. Wilson also recently announced a new tour with her band Tripsitter, which kicks off Sept. 11 in The Villages, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at AnnWilson.com.

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