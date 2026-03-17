Heart’s Ann Wilson to headline screening and Q&A tour for new documentary, 'In My Voice'

Heart's Ann Wilson will be hitting the road to support her upcoming documentary, In My Voice.

The singer will headline a 10-city screening and Q&A tour with the film’s director Barbara Hall. The tour kicks off May 11 in Seattle and will hit Vancouver, Chicago, Cleveland, Nashville, New York, Toronto and more, before wrapping June 1 in Boston.

“This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” says Wilson. “It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along.”

“What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time,” adds Hall. “Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring.”

The film follows the 75-year-old Wilson from her childhood to stardom in Heart and features personal home movies, photographs, journals and never-before-seen footage. It also includes contributions from the singer’s family, bandmates, fellow artists and more.

Information on when In My Voice will hit theaters is expected to be announced soon.

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