Heart reschedules their Royal Flush tour

Heart is getting back out on the road in 2025.

After postponing their 2024 Royal Flush tour following Ann Wilson’s revelation about her battle with cancer, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have revealed the rescheduled dates for the tour.

The trek will now kick off Feb. 28 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, hitting 19 cities — including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Milwaukee and Buffalo — before wrapping April 5 in Quebec, Canada.

“The best is yet to come!” Ann shared about the resumption of the tour. Her sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson added, “We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued."

Tickets purchased for the original tour will be honored for the new dates, with remaining tickets on sale now.

A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

The 74-year-old Ann announced in a July social media post that she had undergone "an operation to remove something, that, as it turns out, was cancerous." While she was feeling good, she had to undergo preventative chemotherapy, and the band postponed their tour in order for her to take the time needed to fully recover.

Prior to postponing the U.S. tour, Heart had already postponed a set of European dates, but so far they have not rescheduled those shows.

