Heart announces new August tour dates

Heart has announced a new set of summer tour dates.

The latest additions to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' schedule kick off Aug. 8 in Quincy, Washington, with stops in San Diego, San Francisco, Kansas City, Des Moines and more, before wrapping Aug. 30 in Bethel, New York. Todd Rundgren is set to join them as special guest on select dates.

A presale for tickets starts Monday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Heart is set to wrap their Royal Flush tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday. They will then kick off a new tour, An Evening With Heart, on May 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. That tour will have the band performing two sets each night.

A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

