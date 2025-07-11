Hear Mick Jagger’s contribution to Burna Boy’s new album

Mick Jagger's contribution to Burna Boy's new album is out now.

The Rolling Stones frontman offers his vocals to the track "Empty Chairs," featured on Burna Boy's just-released album No Sign of Weakness. Mick wrote on Instagram that he "loved teaming up" with the Nigerian singer/songwriter.

In the song, Mick can be heard singing, "Am I the only one that’s sitting in this hot seat/ Am I the only one that’s listening to this heart’s beat/ Your friends all lie and your enemies cheat/ Watching the world drive by."

Jagger is one of several guests on Burna Boy's album. Others include Travis Scott, Shaboozey and Belgian artist Stromae.

As for Jagger and The Stones, they haven't released any new music since their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds. They did recently appear on a tribute album celebrating the late King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier. The band covered the track "Zydeco Sont Pas Salés" on A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, which is out now.

