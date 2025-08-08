HBO MAX to crack down on password sharing, starting next month

HBO is the latest streaming service to tighten its policies on password sharing. Starting next month, some users may begin seeing pop-up messages and prompts requiring them to pay an additional $8 to add another member to their account.

The move mirrors a similar strategy taken by Netflix, which implemented a password-sharing crackdown in 2023. That change led to a surge in new subscriptions and higher revenues for the company, a trend HBO may be aiming to replicate.

HBO has not released full details on how the policy will be enforced or which users will be affected.