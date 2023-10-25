HarbourView Equity acquires catalogs of Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Courtesy of HarbourView Equity Partners

By Jill Lances

The asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners has made deals with the estate of the late Christine McVie, and Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo for the rights to their music.

Benatar and Giraldo made a deal that sees HarbourView acquiring a share of their recorded music and publishing for songs like “We Belong,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “Heartbreaker” and more.

“We are overjoyed to welcome into our repertoire the iconic catalog of Pat and Neil. The works are cross generational, inspirational and a perfect complement to our portfolio,” HarbourView shares in a statement. “We are grateful to be stewards of this canon of work and look forward to partnering with Pat and Neil."

The McVie deal includes the late singer/songwriter's share of Fleetwood Mac record royalties. She wrote such popular Fleetwood Mac tunes as "Don't Stop," "Little Lies," "Say You Love Me," "You Make Loving Fun," "Don't Stop" and "Songbird."

"Christine's remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping Fleetwood Mac's sound," HarbourView's Sheresse Clarke Soares says. "Christine is a decorated and iconic legend in the history of Rock 'n' Roll. She is a global treasure. We hold her works with pride."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

