Guns N’ Roses announce fall Latin America tour dates

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip
By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses are hitting Latin America this fall.

The band just announced 13 new tour dates that will have them playing Mexico, Central America and South America.

The new dates kick off Oct. 1 in San José, Costa Rica, followed by shows in El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Peru, before wrapping Nov. 8 in Mexico City.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GunNRoses.com.

The "Sweet Child O’ Mine" rockers are currently on the first leg of their 2025 tour, with the trek hitting Coimbra, Portugal, on Friday. The summer dates culminate with a July 31 appearance at the Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!