Guitar owned by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page expected to bring in over $40,00 at auction

A guitar that was previously owned by Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page is going up for auction in September and is expected to bring in a pretty penny.

The U.K. publication The Standard reports that the guitar up for grabs was originally part of a collaboration between New Music Express magazine and the band over 50 years ago. Back then, the mag ran a sweepstakes with the grand prize being a 1957 Gretsch Chet Atkins 6120 electric guitar that Page purchased in Nashville for about $270.

In order to enter to sweepstakes, competitors had to match six guitars with their superstar owners; a man named Charles Reid from North London won.

Reid sold the guitar in 1990 to a man named Phil O'Donoghue for under $3,000. Following O'Donoghue's death earlier this year, the family decided to put it up for auction.

The auction is now scheduled to take place Sept. 9 in England; the guitar is estimated to sell for somewhere between $40,000 and $70,000.

Whoever purchases the guitar will also get original copies of New Music Express, along with receipts and correspondence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.