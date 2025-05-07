The Guess Who’s Burton Cummings announces A Few Good Moments summer tour

The Guess Who's Burton Cummings is hitting the road this summer.

Cummings, who co-wrote such classic songs as "American Woman" and "These Eyes," has announced dates for the A Few Good Moments tour, which is set to kick off June 21 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The first U.S. date is July 11 in Madison, Wisconsin, and the tour wraps Aug. 29 in Saratoga, California.

The tour is named after Cummings' most recent solo album, A Few Good Moments, which came out in September. It was his first solo album in over a decade.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at BurtonCummings.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.