Grohl Down Under: Foo Fighters announce Tasmania show

Foo Fighters are making the trip to the home of a certain Looney Tune.

Dave Grohl and company will headline UTAS Stadium on the Australian island state of Tasmania on Jan. 24. Presales begin Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Foos have a storied history in Australia, including being the first international band to headline an Australian stadium show following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to their latest trek Down Under, the Foos will play a benefit concert in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, which is also Grohl's birthday. They'll launch a full U.S. tour in August.

