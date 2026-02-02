Green Day's 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

The innocent can never last, but Green Day has notched another entry on Spotify's Billions Club playlist.

"Wake Me Up When September Ends" is the latest track from Billie Joe Armstrong and company to reach the billion streams milestone, following "Basket Case," "American Idiot" and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams."

"Still waking the world up," Green Day remarks of the accomplishment.

"Wake Me Up When September Ends" is a single off Green Day's 2004 album, American Idiot. The song often trends around the beginning and end of September as memes will tell you that it's time to wake up Green Day.

We may hear one of perhaps several of Green Day's billion-streamed songs when they perform during the opening ceremony ahead of Super Bowl 60, taking place Sunday in Santa Clara, California. The festivities air starting at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

