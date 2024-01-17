Green Day's summer tour to feature full-album performances of ﻿'American Idiot' ﻿and 'Dookie﻿'

Disney/Chris Willard

By Josh Johnson

When Green Day first announced the details of their 2024 tour, they said the outing will celebrate the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their albums Dookie and American Idiot, respectively. Now, bassist Mike Dirnt has confirmed that the band will be playing both records in full during each show.

"What a f****** moment it's going to be," Dirnt tells Rolling Stone. "We've never done anything like this before. And there's a really good chance we'll never do it again."

Playing two full albums, as well as material off Green Day's upcoming Saviors record, certainly seems like a lot, but Dirnt contends that the math checks out. Dookie lasts about 40 minutes, while American Idiot is close to an hour.

"We'll then have about 35 to 45 minutes to throw down on other stuff," Dirnt says. "And production-wise, doing these albums lends itself to some amazing possibilities."

Green Day's tour will come to the U.S. in July and also includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on the bill. Saviors drops Friday, January 19.

In other Green Day news, fans spotted the band filming a segment for NBC's The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon in the New York City subway. An air date for their appearance has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

