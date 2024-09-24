Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong stars in new campaign for Marshall headphones

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong appears in the new campaign for Marshall’s new Monitor III A.N.C. headphones.

Armstrong is seen in the clip wearing the headphones while walking down the street, oblivious to the strange things happening around him, including a falling street lamp, a dog driving a car and money flying out of an ATM.

“The world, well, it’s sort of chaos,” he says in a voice-over. “It’s easy to get lost in the midst of all that. But things have a way of falling into place.”

It ends with him playing his guitar surrounded by fans, before adding, “But hey – what do I know?”

Marshall’s Monitor III A.N.C. headphones feature 70 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation, or 100 hours without, and come with Soundstage spatial audio technology for a more immersive listening experience.

“If you know anything about me then you know that for me, the music never turns off,” Armstrong shares. “Marshall is and has always been one of my loudest co-pilots along the way - from the stage to now, the street."

More info on the headphones can be found at Marshall.com.

