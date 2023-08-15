Green Day shares new #Dookie30 teaser video

Green Day is continuing to tease the upcoming 30th anniversary of the band's hit 1994 album, Dookie.

In an Instagram post, the trio shares a video collage of Dookie-era photos while what sounds like a demo or stripped-down recording of the track "When I Come Around" plays in the background.

The post also includes #Dookie30 in the caption and instructions to sign up for Green Day's email list so that you don't "miss a thing."

Green Day first started sharing #Dookie30 posts earlier in August with similar throwback photos.

The RIAA Diamond-certified Dookie will officially turn 30 in February 2024. Not only did the album mark Green Day's breakout record, it's also considered a landmark release for the '90s pop-punk scene.

In between the #Dookie30 posts, Green Day announced that they'd be making a donation in support of those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

