Green Day shares new ﻿'Saviors' ﻿song, "Dilemma"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a new song called "Dilemma, a track off the band's upcoming album, Saviors.

"'Dilemma' was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me," says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "We've seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences."

On the song's chorus, Armstrong sings, "I was sober now I'm drunk again/I'm in trouble and in love again/I don't want to be a dead man walking."

You can listen to "Dilemma" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Saviors, the follow-up to 2020's Father of All..., drops January 19. It includes the previously released songs "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!"

Green Day will launch a world tour in support of Saviors in 2024. The U.S. leg launches in July and will feature The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on the bill.

