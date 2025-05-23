Green Day premieres video for ﻿'Saviors'﻿ track 'One Eyed Bastard'

Green Day has premiered the video for "One Eyed Bastard," a track off the band's latest album, Saviors.

The clip features Billie Joe Armstrong and company providing the soundtrack to a group of kids who kidnap a man and bury him neck-deep in dirt.

The "One Eyed Bastard" video is available on YouTube.

Saviors, which also includes the singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma," was released in 2024. A deluxe version, featuring seven bonus tracks, dropped Friday.

After touring stadiums in support of Saviors in 2024, Green Day has been mostly playing festivals in 2025, including headlining Coachella in April. Their upcoming live schedule includes the BottleRock, Riot Fest and Ohana festivals.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.