Green Day performing on American Music Awards 50th anniversary special

Green Day is performing during an upcoming special celebrating the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards.

The show will air Oct. 6 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Green Day's set will feature a rendition of "Dilemma," the current single off their new album, Saviors.

The performer lineup also includes Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, RAYE and Stray Kids.

Green Day is currently finishing up their U.S. stadium tour in support of Saviors, during which they've also been playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries. The outing concludes Saturday in San Diego.

