Green Day kicks off Super Bowl 60 with opening ceremony performance

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Green Day performed during the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The band's set began with Billie Joe Armstrong performing a solo rendition of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" as MVPs from past Super Bowls took the field. They then transitioned into a medley of hits from their 2004 album, American Idiot: "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and the title track.

Armstrong notably skipped the verse in "American Idiot" where he sings, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda," which he has changed to "MAGA agenda" for past live performances in protest of the Donald Trump administration. He did, however, sing the lyric, "The subliminal mindf*** America."

Armstrong did get more explicitly political during an invite-only concert Friday in San Francisco. As seen in fan-shot footage, he called out agents of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, saying, "Quit your s****y a** job."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.