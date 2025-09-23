Green Day inadvertently helps panicked mom by pulling kid onstage at Riot Fest

Green Day headlined Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday, and fan-shot footage shows frontman Billie Joe Armstrong pulling a fan named Argyle onstage to join them for the song "Know Your Enemy." Well, it turns out the move helped ease the stress of the kid’s mom.

Argyle's mom, Bobbi Dunn Cantrell, commented on Armstrong's Instagram photos from the show, which the rocker posted as a screenshot. Cantrell writes that she was in "panic mode" during the concert because she and Argyle had gotten separated.

"I was in panic mode all day because we got separated when I went to the bathroom and couldn’t get back to him," read the comment. "He parked by the stage around noon and didn’t leave all day."

She went on to thank Armstrong "for making my amazing kid’s dream come true and for easing my anxiety."

"As soon as I saw him on stage I screamed ‘OMG THAT’S MY KID!!!!!’” she added. "What an amazing night! I am a new fan forever."

Green Day has a couple more festivals on their schedule this year. They play Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday, and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.