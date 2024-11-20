Green Day headlining Coachella 2025

Goldenvoice

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has been confirmed to headline Coachella 2025.

The festival takes place April 11-13 and April 18-20 in Indio, California. Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott will headline, as well.

Also on the lineup are Misfits, Clairo, The Marías, Sam Fender, Jimmy Eat World, beabadoobee, Djo, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Kraftwerk, The Beaches and The Go-Go's.

Registration for access to a presale beginning Friday at 11 a.m. PT is open now. Those who attended the 2023 and 2024 festivals will have access to an earlier sale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com.

If you can't make it in person, both Coachella weekends will stream live on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!