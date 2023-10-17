Green Day to headline 'Amazon Music Live' ﻿concert

Green Day will headline an upcoming installment of Amazon Music Live, the post-Thursday Night Football concert series.

Billie Joe Armstrong and company are set to perform October 26 following the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a press release, Green Day will play a "career-spanning set that will draw from their extensive catalog and includes new surprises."

Said new surprises may be related to several teasers Green Day's shared over the past couple weeks, which were posted to the website TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com. One of the teasers featured Armstrong waking up in bed and looking at a calendar with the date October 24 circled.

Amazon Music Live airs at 9 p.m. PT via Prime Video or the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

