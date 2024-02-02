Green Day earns career-best vinyl sales week with ﻿'Saviors'

Disney/Chris Willard

By Josh Johnson

Green Day earned a new personal-best sales feat with their latest album, Saviors.

According to Billboard, the 14th studio effort from the "American Idiot" outfit sold 18,000 copies on vinyl during its first week out. That's the highest U.S. vinyl sales week Green Day has ever had in their career.

As previously reported, Saviors debuted in all of its formats at #4 on the Billboard 200. It marks Green Day's 12th top-10 release.

Green Day will launch a U.S. tour in support of Saviors in July. During the run, they'll be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full in celebration of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

