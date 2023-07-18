Green Day debuts new song "1981" live during Canada's FEQ festival

Green Day's set at Canada's 2023 FEQ festival featured the surprise debut of a new song.

The track called "1981" finds frontman Billie Joe Armstrong singing, "She's gonna bang her head like 1981." Fan-shot footage of the performance was posted by the @GreenDayInc fan account.

Green Day revealed in November 2022 that they were working on a new album. Prior to that, they shared several videos teasing something to an entirely different year: 1972, which is the year that Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool were all born.

The most recent Green Day album is 2020's Father of All... They also put out a trio of one-off singles in 2021: "Here Comes the Shock," "Holy Toledo!" and "Pollyanna."

