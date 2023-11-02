Green Day confirms 2024 tour + releases new '﻿Saviors'﻿ song, "Look Ma, No Brains!"

Green Day has confirmed the details of their 2024 tour.

The North American trek runs from July 29 in Washington, D.C., to September 28 in San Diego. As previously teased during the "American Idiot" trio's last-minute Las Vegas club show in October, the bill will also include The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Along the way, Green Day will headline Montreal's Osheaga festival, taking place August 2-4.

Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday, November 7.

Green Day has also announced a European tour launching May 30 in Spain with support from The Hives, The Interrupters and Nothing But Thieves, among others.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Green Day will be touring behind their upcoming album Saviors, due out January 19. The record includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" along with a just-released tune called "Look Ma, No Brains!" You can listen to that now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

