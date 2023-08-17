Green Day announces 30th anniversary '﻿Dookie'﻿ reissue

Green Day has announced a reissue of the band's 1994 album, Dookie, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The collection will arrive as six-LP and four-CD box sets, as well as via digital outlets, on September 29. Along with the original album, you'll find various demos and outtakes, as well as full live recordings of a 1994 show in Barcelona and Green Day's infamously muddy Woodstock '94 performance.

The vinyl edition also comes with a variety of memorabilia, including "a roll of Dookie dog poop bags."

Originally released February 1, 1994, Dookie became Green Day's breakout album, and is now considered a landmark release for the '90s pop punk scene. Spawning the singles "Basket Case," "Longview," "When I Come Around" and "Welcome to Paradise," it's been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The reissue news comes after several weeks of Green Day sharing social media posts tagged with #Dookie30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.